Deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station arrested two Whittier residents in Big Bear City on felony burglary charges and possession of stolen property. Richard Galindo, 37, and Derek Smits, 40, were arrested Sept. 27 after allegedly burglarizing a rental cabin.
Deputies were called for a security check at a rental cabin in the 300 block of South Cavern Drive in Big Bear City just before 11 p.m.. A moving truck had been observed in the driveway on a security camera that was subsequently disabled, according to authorities.
The reporting party was able to provide the description of a male subject seen on camera before it was deactivated. As deputies approached the cabin, they located a man matching the subject’s description walking down the street. The male was later identified as Richard Galindo. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and was detained.
The moving truck was found by deputies and stopped by deputies. The driver falsely identified himself to deputies as Jeramy Vargas. A records check found Vargas to have a suspended driver’s license, so the truck was towed. During an inventory search of the truck, deputies found multiple items stolen from the rental cabin, including tools and brand-new mountain bikes.
The man identifying himself as Vargas was later identified as Derek Smits, who is a parolee at large with multiple warrants in Los Angeles County. Deputies believe that Galindo and Smits entered the rental cabin and stole the items that were recovered.
Galindo and Smits were arrested without incident and booked into the Big Bear Jail on felony charges of burglary and being in possession of stolen property. Galindo remains in custody in lieu of $25,000 bail. Smits remains in custody without the possibility of bail due to his active outstanding warrants. Arraignment hearings were scheduled for Oct. 1 in San Bernardino County Superior Court.
