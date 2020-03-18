Dolores Toner expected 40 guests for lunch on March 17. She was ready with an enchilada casserole dinner cooked specially for the occasion by the Alpine Country Coffee Shop.
Toner is the Big Bear Valley Recreation and Park District recreation coordinator in charge of the Big Bear Valley Senior Center. She oversees the senior nutrition program offered by the San Bernardino County Department of Aging and Adult Services. “We have 40 people signed up today, but I’m not sure if everyone will show up,” Toner said.
Helping Toner out was assistant regional manager Lorie Judd, park district employees Wesley Geduld and Henry Leyva, and volunteer Jim Waltrip. As soon as the food was delivered they put together to-go dinners for participants.
The Senior Center is one of the many county facilities closed because of COVID-19 as of March 17. Big Bear senior citizens who have signed up for the San Bernardino County Department of Aging and Adult Services nutrition program can still receive their scheduled lunches.
The park district adapted the program by creating a temporary drive-thru service. Participants can pick up lunch on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays between noon and 12:30 p.m. at the Big Bear Valley Senior Center. They need to stay in their vehicles, drive to the senior center front door, and the meal comes to them.
“We’re better than McDonald’s,” Judd said with a smile on her face.
Lunches will be served, but the weekly breakfast scheduled on Thursdays, will not be served for the time being.
Reservations for the meals should be made at least two days in advance by calling the park district office. The nutrition program is available for those age 60 and older. Those who have not signed up, but would like to be part of the program, should call the park district office at 909-866-9700.
Participants are asked to give donations of $3 per lunch, but no one will be turned away.
All park district classes, programs, sports leagues and activities are canceled for now. The Big Bear Alpine Zoo is also closed.
One project that hasn’t been halted is the replacement of playground equipment at Sugarloaf and Meadow parks. “We have almost $200,000 of new playground equipment for those sites,” Judd said. “We have to take the sites back to virgin ground before we can install the new equipment. It’s going to be very exciting.”
Judd said schedules and programs are very fluid in response to COVID-19. If there are any questions regarding park district operations, call the park district office at 909-866-9700.
