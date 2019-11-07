The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is using technology to improve neighborhood safety.
The law enforcement agency begins a partnership with Ring and the Neighbors app. Detectives and station personnel from across the county, including the Big Bear Station, completed their training and stations are now live.
Station staff are able to receive information and interact with residents through the app. Customers with a Ring camera will be able to share videos with their local Sheriff’s station. The Neighbors App connects communities with the goal of creating safer and stronger neighborhoods and one of the benefits is you do not need to own a Ring device to use the app.
While the Ring system and Neighbors App are great tools for interaction and sharing information, they are not monitored 24/7. The Neighbors App is not designed to replace traditional crime reporting. If you are a victim of a crime, or you want to report suspicious activity, call your local San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department - Dispatch Center. For emergencies call 9-1-1. For all other reports call the nonemergency lines: Valley residents call 909 387-8313 and Desert residents call 760-956-5001.
To learn more about Ring or download the Neighbors App visit: https://ring.com or https://shop.ring.com/pages/neighbors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.