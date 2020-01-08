As more and more visitors come to Big Bear to enjoy a mountain vacation, the impact is felt by full-time residents. And it’s not always good. Trash, traffic and trespassing are the three “Ts” of complaints most often heard by Valley residents as soon as the snow flies.
Julie Dawson decided to be proactive last year by forming the grassroots group, Community Advocates of Big Bear. This winter, the group, better known as CABB, set its anti-litter campaign in motion with stickers and a public awareness campaign.
What’s less known is CABB’s no trespassing campaign. CABB has made no trespassing signs available to the public this year. It is strictly for residential use, Dawson said.
“This sign is designed for private property owners to use as a deterrent for the behaviors listed,” Dawson said. “Technically the owner of a residential property does not even have to post a sign to call the tow company to have an illegally parked vehicle removed. If a property owner calls the sheriff on trespassers, they will likely get a warning. If they refuse to leave, or return, then they can be fined and charged. It is actually a misdemeanor to tamper with or destroy these signs.”
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.