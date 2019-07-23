And just like that, he flew the coop. Or in this case the nest.
At 6:19 a.m. July 23, Simba flapped his wings and let go, flying off into the yander over Big Bear Valley. For weeks, his fans have watched and waited for the young eagle to fledge. He's been hanging around the nest letting mom and dad continue to bring food rather than set out on his own.
About two or three weeks past the time he was expected to fly on his own, Simba set out on a new adventure.
"Over the next few months, he will stay close to his parents," said Robin Eliason, a wildlife biologist for the U.S. Forest Service. "They will help feed him while he learning hunting skills. Eventually, he will disperse and likely leave the Big Bear area.
The area remains closed through July 31 under Forest Order. The order expires Aug. 1 and the lower portion of Gray's Peak will open to the public.
For more on Simba, his travels and areas that will reopen, see the July 24 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.