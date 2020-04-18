Data released late April 18 reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in San Bernardino County. Two new deaths were also reported as a result of the coronavirus.
The data released by San Bernardino County also showed that Big Bear Lake now has six positive cases. It’s unknown if the positive case is in the city of Big Bear Lake or the unincorporated area of the Valley. Prior to April 15 the count for Big Bear was five, with three in the city of Big Bear Lake and two attributed to Big Bear City. On April 15, the county dashboard showing locations for cases dropped Big Bear City as a location along with its two cases, and Big Bear Lake gained two cases. It’s unknown if there was a correction in residence or if the county is now attributing all Big Bear cases to the incorporated city of Big Bear Lake.
A number of tests were administered during the past week, which accounts for the rise in numbers. As of April 18, 12,452 patients have been tested, with the number of tests administered rising daily in San Bernardino County. On April 17, 231 people from the mountain communities were tested at a drive-thru collection site in Big Bear Lake. Those test results are not expected for several days.
In neighboring Riverside County, there are 2,602 confirmed cases, with approximately 20,000 more people tested at 32,779.
Governor Gavin Newsom has said the ability of more wide spread testing and contact tracing is one of the six key factors that will be part of re-opening the state and lifting the stay at home order.
