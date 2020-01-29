On Jan. 23 ski patrollers riding a nearby chairlift at Snow Summit witnessed a young woman lose control at high speed near the chairlift loading area. The skier collided with infrastructure adjacent to the lift after going through a series of caution netting, according to Clayton Shoemaker, Big Bear Mountain Resort marketing director.
“Patrol arrived at the scene to find the woman unresponsive and began administering emergency CPR before transporting her to the base area where she was released to Big Bear Fire and Rescue and taken to Bear Valley Community Hospital for further treatment,” Shoemaker wrote in a statement from Big Bear Mountain Resort. “Our understanding is that she later succumbed to her injuries and passed away later that afternoon. Our thoughts are with the young woman’s family and friends, whose privacy we will respect during this time.”
Because of privacy rights, the age of the skier or whether the skier was wearing a helmet, will not be released to the public.
The incident occurred two days before Snow Summit hosted Ski California Safety Day. According to the Big Bear Mountain Resort website, skiers and snowboarders are required to sign a release of liability and indemnity agreement prior to utilizing the runs. Parents or guardians must sign the liability waiver for minors.
—Kathy Portie
@BBGrizzlyKathy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.