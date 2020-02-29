US Forest Service crews continue prescribed burning operations in and around Big Bear as weather conditions permit.
Heavy smoke can be seen near the ski resorts today, Feb. 29, from pile burning on Forest Service Road 2N10 near Mill Creek.
Various fire stations in the San Bernardino Mountains, including the Fawnskin, Big Pine Flats and Cottonwood stations are taking part in the pile burning operations in the mountains.
