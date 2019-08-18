Firefighters are responding to a report of smoke near Bluff Lake above Castle Rock Trail south of Big Bear Lake Sunday, Aug. 18. Units from CalFire and the U.S. Forest Service and Big Bear Fire Authority are responding to the area.
Reports from the Keller Peak Fire Lookout has confirmed the smoke. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
