Ricky Seward sees first-hand the benefits of a gradual opening of Big Bear Lake this boating season. With two weekends of lake activity in the books, Seward says those boating and recreating on the lake are being respectful of each other, the Big Bear Municipal Water District staff and the rules.
Big Bear Lake prepares for what could be its busiest weekend yet May 15 as lodging and restaurants are poised to open with certain limitations. As of press time, the Big Bear Municipal Water District remains on phase 1 of operations, limited motorized boats on the lake to those that were banded at the end of last season. Kayaks, paddleboards and canoes are allowed to launch after being decontaminated. All boats and vessels require a 2020 season permit.
“Overall everybody is really understanding and compliant,” Seward said. “We have had less than a handful of boats with more than four people. When we tell them of the rule, they are respectful and willing to obey the rules.”
Seward and Lake Patrol officer Adam McDonald were the only two patrolling the lake the first two weeks. Seward said he expects a third officer to join them by the weekend with a fourth officer to start work by the end of the month. The MWD Lake Patrol usually staffs five officers during busy weekends.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.