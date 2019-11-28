Caltrans has requested the California Highway Patrol closed Highway 38 at Angelus Oaks due to unsafe road conditions. R-3 chain control is in place on mountain roads due to heavy snow that continues to fall.
The request to close Highway 38 comes after a call to assist with some 50 cars that have spun out on Highway 18 to Lucerne Valley near the switchbacks. It's possible this road will close as well.
If you need to travel on mountain roads to or from the mountains, officials as you to reconsider. Chains are required on all vehicles due to heavy, wet snow that continues to fall. Roads within Big Bear are also under chain restrictions with motorists without chains slipping, sliding and blocking roadways.
This storm is expected to last into Friday with up to 2 feet or more of snow expected. Use caution and be safe.
