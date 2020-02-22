UPDATE: 3:24 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22: All roads are open to Big Bear. Chains are required.
The snow is back in Big Bear and that means chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires in the San Bernardino Mountains on the way to Big Bear.
Chains are required on Highway 38 from Mill Creek Ranger Station to South Fork Campground, on Highway 330 from the upper passing lane to the junction of Highway 18.
There is also a road closure. Highway 18 is closed to northbound traffic at the junction of State Route 38 south of Big Bear Lake because of the snow. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Chains are required on Highway 18 from Santa's Village in Rim Forest to Pine Knot Avenue in Big Bear Lake.
