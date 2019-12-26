All roads to Big Bear are open, but chains are required as snow continues to come down to blanket the Valley. Up to 12 inches of fresh snow has fallen so far.
This storm is forecast to drop 2 feet or more before is moves out by Friday. The weekend should be clear, but there is another chance of snow in the forecast for Dec. 30.
R-2 chain control is in place on all roads leading into Big Bear meaning all vehicles must have chains or traction control devices except those with four-wheel or all-wheel drive and snow tires on all four wheels. All vehicles must carry chains, even those with four-wheel and all-wheel drive.
R-3 restrictions are in place in one area of Highway 18 between Highway 189 and Running Springs, which means all vehicles must have chains with no exceptions.
Big Bear Mountain Resort is reporting 8-12 inches of new snow thus far. Bear Mountain and Snow Summit are 100 percent open, including Geronimo, the highest lift-served peak in SoCal. The halfpipe is also open to the public.
Due to weather and road conditions, the inter-mountain shuttle will not be operating today.
Stay connected to weather and road conditions in Big Bear by downloading the Big Bear Now app available free for Apple and Android devices. Get notifications on weather, road and breaking news. It's easy to download and keeps conditions in the palm of your hand.
