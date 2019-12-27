A day after a snowstorm dumped up to 18 inches of new snow on Big Bear, skiers, snowboarders, snowshoers, shoppers and anyone wanting to enjoy the winter wonderland headed for the hills.
Big Bear Mountain Resort posts that tickets are still available, but all parking lots are full. Traffic is moving through the Valley, but it is slow-going at times.
Chains are still required on Highways 18 and 38, but restrictions have been lifted on Highway 330. R-2 restrictions are in effect, meaning all vehicles except those with four-wheel or all-wheel drive and snow tires must have chains. All vehicles must carry chains.
With the bluebird skies and fresh powder conditions coupled with a holiday period, Big Bear Valley's population is expected to swell through the New Year. A new storm is in the forecast for Dec. 30, but skies should clear in time for the New Year's Eve and New Year's Day celebrations.
The annual torch light parade will take place at Snow Summit with hundreds of skiers and snowboarders making their way from the top of the resort carrying torches to signal the end of 2019. A party at the resort follows to ring in the new year.
There are a number of other activities offered through the remainder of the holiday period, including snowshoeing, tubing and more. Check out the Grizzly Weekender for places to enjoy the great outdoors during the winter.
