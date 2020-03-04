Let’s call this a mini March miracle. After a dry January and February — often among the wettest months in Big Bear Valley — March roared in with a bit of snow for the San Bernardino Mountains during the first two days of the month.
While Big Bear received about 4 inches at town level, the resorts recorded up to 8 inches of snow. The East Valley also saw plenty of snow with at least one report of 10 inches in the Baldwin Lake area.
The big winner in the mountains was Snow Valley with 10 to 14 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
For Rim Nordic Ski Area, located across from Snow Valley, this was truly a March miracle. The cross-country and snowshoeing venue was closed for most of the first two months of 2020, but opened March 3 much to the delight of owner Bev Brown. Brown said the venue will remain open on a day-to-day basis with about 4 miles of trail groomed for cross-country skiing. She’s hopeful that more snow is in the March forecast.
