Hundreds of positions are available at Snow Valley this season. The resort, located about six miles west of Big Bear on State Route 18 seeks enthusiastic, hardworking individuals age 14 or older to fill positions such as ski or snowboard instructor, snowmaker, lift attendants, lift mechanics, cooks, lift operators, mountain patrol, terrain park staff and snow removal crews.
This year Snow Valley hosts three hiring dates for interested applicants. Stop by Snow Valley Mountain Resort between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturdays, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, or midweek on Nov. 6 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Employees receive a season ski pass at Snow Valley in addition to pay.
For more information, call 909-867-2751, ext. 126, or visit www.snow-valley.com.
Snow Valley Mountain Resort is at 35100 State Route 18, Running Springs, across from Rim Nordic Ski Area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.