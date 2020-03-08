The California Department of Transportation continues work on the bridge rail replacement project on State Route 330 at the West Fork City Creek Bridge.
Beginning March 16, motorists can expect traffic delays Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. as crews begin to setup operations for restriping, k-rail installation and placement of materials. A solar signal will be fully operational beginning March 23 to direct one-way traffic control as crews work behind k-rail until the project is completed in fall of 2020.
Future closures and dates may follow. Weather conditions may affect this operation. To stay on top of road work in the Inland Empire go to Caltrans District 8 and sign up for commuter alerts. To assist in planning your commute, view live traffic conditions using QuickMap and planned lane closures.
For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats including Braille, large print, sign language interpreter and more, and those needing information in a language other than English, contact Emily Leinen at 909-383-1910.
