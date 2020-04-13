Big Bear remains at five reported positive cases of COVID-19. San Bernardino County positive cases increased since Sunday's numbers were released.
The late afternoon post shows the positive cases in San Bermardino County rose to 977, a spike of 90 cases. There are 31 deaths associated with COVID-19.
Close to 9,400 people have been tested in San Bernardino County with the first positive case reported March 15.
When the peak in California and specifically San Bernardino County is still unknown. Governor Gavin Newsom said today that California, Oregon and Washington state have formed a coalition to begin plans for that surge and flattening the curve and eventually lifting stay at home orders. More details are expected to be released Tuesday.
