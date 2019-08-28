Two days after the Big Bear Grizzly published a story about reports of blue-green algae in Big Bear Lake, the state released findings from its own testing that it completed on Aug. 7.
The results don’t match findings from the Big Bear Municipal Water District tests.
“Samples came back to us with toxins that well exceeded the danger level,” said Keith Bouma-Gregson, California Freshwater Harmful Algal Blooms program manager for the State Water Resources Control Board. “The results from the two samples collected on Aug. 7 were 3.56 and 98 micrograms per liter. Additional samples were collected on Aug. 20, and the regional board is tentatively planning to collect follow-up samples the week after Labor Day.”
The danger level is 20 micrograms per liter, Bouma-Gregson said. According to the state’s website, the Aug. 20 test detected cyanotoxins at the sites along the North Shore. The alert advises people to “avoid contact with bright to dull green surface scum and algal mats.” The advisory does not include the entire lake.
