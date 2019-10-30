Big Bear business owners are encouraged to carve out time Friday, Nov. 1, from 11 a.m. to noon to attend a presentation by State Controller Betty Yee. The event is in Hofert Hall at Big Bear Lake City Hall.
Yee will share information about how the state can help small businesses. The event is sponsored by the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce.
Yee has more than 35 years of experience in public service specializing in state and local finance and tax policy.
For more information about Yee, visit
www.sco.ca.gov. For more information about Chamber events, visit
www.bigbearchamber.com or call
909-866-4607.
Hofert Hall is inside Big Bear lake City Hall, 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.