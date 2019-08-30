The State Water Board and nine regional water boards have increased testing for harmful algal blooms at popular lakes and streams throughout the state in time to post the latest data prior to the Labor Day holiday weekend.
The level of harmful algal bloom has been listed as dangerous along the shore on the western side of Stanfield Cutoff based on results from a test conducted on Aug. 20. Advisory levels of caution, warning or danger are baased on cyanotoxin testing results and/or visual indicators confirming the presence of a HAB.
The results of the targeted sampling for about 40 water bodies are summarized in an interactive map at www.mywaterquality.ca.gov.
Best identified by its blue-green, streaky appearance in water, but sometimes not readily detected visually, harmful algal blooms, or HABs, can be a danger to humans and animals. Cyanotoxins in the algal blooms can trigger a range of health concerns including irritation to the respiratory system, as well as skin, nose, eye and throat discomfort.
Dogs and children are most vulnerable as they tend to spend more time playing in the water and are more likely to swallow it.
