Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay at home order on
March 19, and thus far, most people are complying. There are exceptions.
The city of Big Bear Lake and Visit Big Bear clarified the governor’s order that lodging facilities were not to operate during the COVID-19 stay at home order except for certain exceptions for essential workers or if the lodging site was converted for healthcare or other use. San Bernardino County officials followed suit, also saying lodging facilities within the county could not operate. The unincorporated areas of Big Bear Valley fall under the jurisdiction of the county. Those areas include Big Bear City, Sugarloaf, Fawnskin, Baldwin Lake, Erwin Lake and Lake William.
Those not following the rules appear to be private home rentals managed by either the owner, Airbnb or VRBO. In the city of Big Bear Lake, private home rental management companies have suspended reservations through at least April 30. No new reservations are being accepted, and current reservations have been canceled and check-ins canceled.
“There are very few visitors here,” said Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager. City of Big Bear Lake code enforcement department is in charge of making sure the private home rental agencies and owners comply. John Harris, director of development services for the city, is handling the majority of the calls. But he’s one guy, said Mason Perry, executive director of Big Bear Vacation Rental Association, a nonprofit working with rental agencies in Big Bear Valley.
Perry said three of the major rental agencies in the Valley that his association represents, decided voluntarily prior to the city and county orders to shut down rentals in the Valley due to the COVID-19 emergency. All bookings and reservations have been suspended until April 30 at least, Perry said. The three agencies — Big Bear Vacations, Cool Cabins and Destination Big Bear — are using skeleton crews to keep the infrastructure intact for now, he said.
However, the private home rental companies represent a number of owners, who can use their homes on their own, Perry said. Rush also reminded the public that all second homeowners are allowed to use their own homes, even during a pandemic.
According to Perry, the majority of calls Harris investigates regarding rental homes being occupied at this time, most are being used by the owners themselves. Five or six nonowner renter groups have been asked to leave, Rush said.
Owners are required to tell their management agency if they will be using the home, Perry said. And some are going behind the management company to rent the home through Airbnb or VRBO.
David Wert, public information officer for San Bernardino County said within the county, code enforcement does not have the authority to enforce a public health order, in this case no lodging facility or private home rental operations. The city of Big Bear Lake only has authority to enforce the rules within the city limits. All private home rentals and lodging within the unincorporated areas of the Valley fall under San Bernardino County jurisdiction.
While county code enforcement doesn’t have the authority, violation of the public health order is a criminal offense punishable by fine or jail time, Wert said. But that’s tricky as well, Wert said. It’s unclear how the Sheriff’s Department can enforce the order as law enforcement agencies work under penal code statutes, Wert said.
If anyone within the unincorporated areas of the Valley feel a private home is being rented illegally under the current health order, they are asked to call the Public Health Hotline at
909-387-3911. Wert said a public health officer may be sent to the home in person, or it’s possible a call will be made to the homeowner. If the situation is more serious, the Sheriff’s Department will be notified, he said.
The hope is that people will be good stewards and stay home, at their primary home, Wert said. Unfortunately, agencies such as Airbnb and VRBO are advertising rentals in the mountains and desert as sanctuaries to escape the madness of COVID-19 in the big cities, Wert and Perry said.
Perry said city officials have contacted Airbnb asking for cooperation in shutting down bookings in the mountains, but the rental firms don’t seem to be willing to do so.
Now is not the time to travel to Big Bear, Perry said. That’s the message his agency, Visit Big Bear and the city of Big Bear Lake are hoping to disseminate, Perry said. The plan is to send the word over the airwaves to make plans to visit later when the COVID-19 emergency has passed. But for now, stay home, stay well and we will see you down the road.
Trudy Raymundo, director of public health for San Bernardino County, said in a press conference last week the message is to stay home in your home, not in someone else’s or even your second home.
The message also applies to Big Bear residents who have second homes in other communities. They also need to stay put in their primary home until this emergency passes and the spread of COVID-19 has ended, Perry agreed.
Rush said the city is diligent in answering every call to 866-CODE, but agrees there are some who get away with renting their home illegally during this emergency situation. Rush said the city is doing all it can to obtain compliance and those that slip through it’s not for lack of trying.
