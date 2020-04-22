COVID-19 dominates conversations, thoughts and literally just about everything these days. Navigating through life amid a pandemic takes people on all sorts of journeys they never thought of taking a month or six weeks ago.
Every cough, body ache and fever has people wondering if they should call the doctor, when six months ago they would pop a cough drop in their mouth and maybe take some Advil or Tylenol and call it good. Not all illness is related to the coronavirus, but COVID-19 is taking a toll on people’s emotional well-being.
Telehealth is very helpful, says Sheri Mursick of Bear Valley Community Healthcare District. At the family and rural health clinics telehealth is available for mental and physical patient needs, Mursick says. Since the COVID-19 emergency, the protocols for telehealth have changed. Prior to the emergency, the patient could be at home, but the healthcare provider had to be in the clinic. Now the provider can also be working from an alternate location, Mursick says.
Patients still need care for hypertension, diabetes and normal illnesses not related to COVID-19, Mursick says. Not all needs can be handled online. If you have a cut that requires stitches, you might want to make a trip to the doctor’s office or emergency room, she says. The clinics are open and seeing patients either physically or by telehealth. All safety precautions are in place.
The Big Bear Mental Health Alliance is a collaboration of five local agencies sharing resources to increase access to treatment options for those who might be experiencing emotional struggles and mental illness. During the COVID-19 emergency, the alliance has been at the ready to serve those who may be struggling to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, the stay-at-home orders, being out of work and more.
Ashley Jordan is the care navigator at the Brenda Boss Family Health Center, which is under the umbrella of Bear Valley Community Hospital. Care navigator is a fancy word for social worker, Jordan says.
Several Zoom support sessions have been established by the district and Family Health Center to help with some of the anxieties people may be facing. Building Resilience is offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at noon. Jordan says the sessions focus on helping build coping skills. The Zoom ID is
617-768-946.
Coping with Anxiety and Depression is offered Monday and Friday at 3 p.m. Jordan says this support groups help participants identify the hard times and what they are going through as well as ways to cope. Zoom meeting ID is 656-838-892.
There is also a Smart Recovery Group that meets on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. for those recovering from addictive behavior who need support in managing cravings and urges. Zoom ID is
617-768-946.
For more information, call 909-878-8213.
The Family Health Center also offers individual counseling sessions if needed, Jordan says.
People are experiencing a multitude of emotions right now, Jordan says. Everyone faces different circumstances including being out of work, having to become teachers, being alone or being an essential worker concerned about possibly exposing their own families, Jordan says. It’s surreal and scary, she said.
The stress is real, but Jordan says Big Bear has an immense support network. The resources are there for everyone’s needs, she says. “You are not alone,” Jordan says.
Being isolated doesn’t need to mean never having human interaction, Jordan says. She’s seen social distancing work with neighbors meeting in their own driveways to talk, Jordan says. Make phone calls, use FaceTime and Zoom to connect, she says.
We need to remember it’s temporary, Jordan says.
All the support sessions offered by Bear Valley Community Healthcare District are free and open to the public.
John Friel, CEO for Bear Valley Community Healthcare District, says the average daily census for patients at the hospital is always low, one or two patients per day. That hasn’t changed during the COVID-19 emergency. However emergency room visits have dropped by about half and patient visits at the clinics by about a third during the stay at home order. The hospital has had a couple of non COVID-19 patients admitted in the past month.
