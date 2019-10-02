Four candidates spoke to the Bear Valley Unified School District board of trustees Oct. 2, each stating their case. In the end, the school board selected a familiar face to fill the seat vacated by Bev Grabe, who has retired.
Steve Foulkes, who has served on the Bear Valley Unified School District board in the past, was appointed by a 3-0 vote to return to the board. Board member Sudie Smartt was absent.
Paul Zamoyta, who made the nomination, said Foulkes' experience on the board, his knowledge of the issues and the familiarity of his work ethic with other members of the board was a valuable asset.
"I care a lot about this district," Foulkes said. "I care a lot about the community."
Other candidates for the appointment included Brian Dubow, Axel Heller and Glenn Jacklin. Board president John Goepp encouraged each of the applicants to get involved with the district and the schools. Zamoyta encouraged them to consider running for the school board in the next election.
Superintendent Mary Suzuki led Foulkes in the oath of office and Foulkes took his seat on the board. With that, Goepp welcomed Foulkes to the board and adjourned the meeting.
