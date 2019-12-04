Rain and snow are the words of the day in Big Bear and the San Bernardino Mountains. As of noon Wednesday, Dec. 4, Big Bear Lake had received 1.18 inches of precipitation with 1.51 inches recorded at the Bear Valley Dam.
While rain drenched Big Bear Valley, the mountain roads received more snow. There is a chance of snow in Big Bear later in the evening as the temperature drops.
R-2 chain controls are in effect along Highway 38 from Heart Bar Campground to Onyx Summit. R-2 control means chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels.
