As predicted, another round of thunderstorms has arrived in Big Bear Valley.
The area is getting a good soaking, at least in parts of the Valley as the skies opened up just after noon Sept. 5.
Flash flood watches are in effect until 7 p.m. and lightning strikes are hitting the ground in areas.
Use caution when traveling on the roadways during thunderstorm. Turn around, don't drown if you see standing water.
