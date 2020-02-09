Snow is returning to the mountains. After a dry January with spring-like daytime temperatures, Big Bear is expected to see a return to the winter season during the next few days.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the San Bernardino Mountains including Big Bear Valley through 4 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Heavy snow is expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions during the morning commute on Monday, Feb. 10. Damage to trees and power lines is possible.
Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible between 3,500 and 4,500 feet; 3 to 6 inches between 4,500 and 5,500 feet, and 6 to 12 inches above 5,500.
Winds will be strong out of the north to northeast Monday with gusts up to 50 mph at times. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. Busy roadways will be affected by the snowfall, including the Cajon Pass.
Always be prepared while traveling in the mountains during the winter. Carry chains or cables. Obey road signs and closure signs. Check you windshield wipers. Carry snacks, water, flashlights and blankets in case the vehicle becomes stuck in snow.
