The Kiwanis Club’s Gifts for Kids program is underway, and you can participate. Bring an unwrapped gift for Big Bear kids ages 0-12 and load up the barrels at various locations around Big Bear Valley to help make a Big Bear kid’s Christmas happy.
Toys will be distributed to needy families in the Valley on Dec. 21. In 2018, Kiwanis distributed toys to more than 200 children.
The Big Bear Grizzly’s Stuff the Publisher’s Truck is part of the Kiwanis Gifts for Kids program. On Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 2 and 3, stop by the Big Bear Grizzly office and donate a new, unwrapped toy. It’s a chance to win a gift certificate to Oakside Restaurant & Bar. Big Bear merchants and organizations can get in on the act, too, with a chance to earn free advertising.
Stuff the Publisher’s Truck is from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 2 and 3, at the Big Bear Grizzly 42007 Fox Farm Road, Suite 3B, Big Bear Lake.
In addition to the Big Bear Grizzly, Kiwanis Gifts for Kids barrels are located at Big Bear City Community Services District, Brenda Boss Family Health Center-Mom & Dad Project, NAPA Auto parts, Grizzly Manor Restaurant, Big Bear Fire Department, The Big Bear Valley Senior Center and Kmart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.