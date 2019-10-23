Big Bear Fire Chief Jeff Willis is the guest speaker at next meeting of the Sugarloaf Property Owners Association. The group meets at
10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Sugarloaf Fire Station.
Willis will review the final draft of the March 2020 ballot measure concerning additional funding for the fire department. This is a public meeting that concerns all residents of the Big Bear Valley. The general public is welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served.
At the same location at 9 a.m. prior to the property owners’ meeting, Jim Miller, field representative for 3rd District Supervisor Dawn Rowe, will conduct an informal meeting with Sugarloaf residents to discuss issues concerning the upcoming snow season and snow plowing issues.
The Sugarloaf Fire Station is on the corner of Maple and Baldwin lanes in Big Bear City.
