San Bernardino Valley College hosts Super Saturday on May 16 via Zoom for those interested in registering for college courses this fall.
Current students can meet with counselors, financial aid advisors, and get help with registration. Super Saturday is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Apply for San Bernardino Valley College online at www.valleycollege.com and click the “apply” button. By Wednesday, May 13, applicants should complete the new student orientation and guided self-placement questionaire available through the WebAdvisor on the school’s website.
On May 16, applicants can receive help in developing an education plan, meet with disabled students programs and services department, if needed, register for classes and apply for financial aid. Students should have their Social Security card and the 2018 student federal tax return (if filed with W2 forms) available when requesting financial aid. Students under the age of 24 may need their parents 2018 federal tax return. Representatives from Admissions and Records and Assessment will be available
Classes slated for fall 2020 include History of Rock ‘n Roll, Biology, Guitar, Child Development and more.
For information, contact Julie Smith at julia_smith@bearvalleyusd.org or
909-255-0850 or Scott Hird at
scott_hird@bearvalleyusd.org. To register for Super Saturday contact EarlyCollege@valleycollege.edu by
May 13 to retrieve the Zoom information and password.
