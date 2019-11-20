Dank Donuts has found a niche in the Moonridge community — providing quick, efficient and delicious fuel for those heading to Bear Mountain. Dank Donuts owners Kara Flietstra and Robert Toste cut the red ribbon outside for their grand opening on Nov. 17 in 2018.
Flietstra and Toste had made names for themselves long before they opened up the doors to their doughnut shop.
“Robert and I started our kitchen eight years ago,” Flietstra said. Toste was a snowboard instructor at Snow Summit and Flietstra lived in Long Beach at the time.
Flietstra would bake up doughnuts at home to bring to Big Bear, getting her name out into the community.
The gluten-free doughnuts served at Dank Donuts originated in the home kitchen, before the restaurant allowed more room for culinary creativity. “It was always a dream to open up a doughnut shop,” Flietstra said. “We are both from Long Beach and thought, ‘what can we bring to the mountains?’”
