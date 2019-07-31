It’s time to get out of the house and fight against crime. The 36th annual National Night Out is Tuesday, Aug. 6, hosted by the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station.
Big Bear Valley residents are invited to the free event from 4 to
7 p.m. at Veterans Park in Big Bear Lake. National Night Out promotes partnerships between the Valley’s first responders and the Big Bear community they serve to strengthen camaraderie through crime prevention and emergency preparedness.
Hot dogs and burgers are served while supplies last, so arrive early. There are a number of activities, and local agencies and organizations will be on hand to provide information. There will be static displays from local first responders, water play, giveways and child fingerprinting and identification kits. A Guns and Hoses Blood Drive also takes place during the event.
Representatives from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station, the California Highway Patrol, Big Bear Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service, San Bernardino County Fire Department and the Department of Fish & Wildlife will be in attendance.
National Night Out is a family event. Veterans Park is on Big Bear Boulevard at the intersection of Knickerbocker Road adjacent to Community Church Big Bear in Big Bear Lake. For more information, call 909-866-0100.
