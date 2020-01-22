AB 5, the independent contractor law, has impacted small businesses in California, including Big Bear. The Big Bear Chamber of Commerce is asking how your business may have been affected.
AB 5 went into effect Jan. 1. The law essentially seeks to identify and distinguish independent contractors from employees by using an ABC test to determine the difference. The law includes several exemptions, but has burdened small business owners around the state.
Newspapers have been affected as many use freelance writers and photographers, as well as independent truck drivers to deliver the papers.
California News Publishers Association, of which the Big Bear Grizzly is a member, fought for a last minute reprieve in AB 170. That bill gives the industry time to hammer out a way to still distribute newspapers and stay in business.
