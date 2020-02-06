Big Bear Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a teenage girl who was reported missing this morning.
The 13-year-old was reported missing when she didn't arrive for school, according to Tiffany Swantek, public information officer for the Big Bear Sheriff's Station. Deputies have conducted area checks to find the girls.
Swantek said deputies are headed to a possible citing to determine if it is the missing girl.
As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.
