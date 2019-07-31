Caltrans is spending millions on mountain roadways to replace bridge railings and install rock fall barriers. The projects require traffic flagging, stoplights and a temporary closure, all of which are causing concern for Big Bear.
On Wednesday, July 31, Caltrans representatives will discuss the projects and the closures during a town hall public meeting at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center beginning at 6 p.m. The Big Bear Chamber of Commerce is urging Big Bear residents and business owners to attend the meeting and share concerns with Caltrans.
The rock fall barrier is a $5 million project on State Route 330. Rock debris is being removed from the slope, the slope excavated and reduced, and two rock-fall barriers installed. Drainage will also be installed at specific postmiles where the barriers are being placed, and traffic delays are expected.
To accomplish the work, State Route 330 will close between Sept. 9 and Sept. 20. During the full closure, crews will perform rock scaling, slope excavations and construct the barriers.
In April, Caltrans began a $3.3 million project to replace bridge railings on State Route 330. This project is estimated to be complete in the summer of 2020.
A solar traffic signal is in place at the City Creek Bridge site allowing one lane in each direction of travel. The signal is timed for approximately 90 seconds in each direction. Delays are based on the number of vehicles in the que, and delays could be extensive during high traffic volume periods. Motorists are advised to use Highway 38 from Redlands to Highway 18 from the high desert to avoid delays.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.