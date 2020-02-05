Prop 13 is on the March 3, 2020, primary election ballot. It is not to be confused with the Prop 13 that was enacted in 1978 and amended the constitution of the state of California.
In 2020, California voters will be asked to consider a school and college facilities bond that has the moniker of Proposition 13 on the March 3 ballot. This bond measure has nothing to do with the property tax measure of 1978. It is not a tax initiative at all.
The School and College Facilities Bond, California Proposition 13 March 2020 asks voters to consider authorizing $15 billion in general obligation bonds for school and college facilities. Of that, $9 billion would be designated for preschool and K-12 schools, $4 billion for universities and $2 billion for community colleges.
If approved, the funds would be dedicated for new construction, modernization projects, facilities for charter schools and career technical education programs for preschools and kindergarten through 12th-grade schools. Universities would see funding for California State University campuses, the University of California and the Hastings College of the Law, and community colleges would also receive capital funding monies.
