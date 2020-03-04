Laura Landaker had a smile on her face as she followed the crowd of people into the darkened Big Bear High School gym Feb. 28. It was time for Air Rock, the lip sync battle hosted and run by Big Bear High School students as part of the annual Winterfest celebration.
Air Rock is more than a night of entertainment. It’s a fundraiser for the students’ chosen charity — the Seven Stars Foundation — to raise money to send children of military families to summer camp. Last year, Air Rock deviated from the usual charity, instead donating to students of Paradise High School, who had experienced one of the worst wildfires in California history.
This year Air Rock is back to support the Seven Stars Foundation. Landaker is the president of the foundation, a nonprofit organization created by parents of the crew members of the USMC Casevac helicopter that was shot down in Karmah, Iraq, in 2007. Her son, Jared, was the helicopter pilot and a Big Bear High School graduate.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.