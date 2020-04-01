Numbers released at the end of the day April 1 show that a third person has tested positive for COVID-19 in the city of Big Bear Lake. This brings the total to three patients in Big Bear Valley.
On the same day, San Bernardino County posted it’s largest increase of positive cases since the first case was reported March 15. The county reports 283 positive cases, a spike of 71 since yesterday. Six deaths are reported associated with COVID-19.
A drive-thru test site is scheduled for Victorville on Thursday, April 2. Test results from the first such event held March 27 are expected by April 3.
Two San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies assigned to corrections have tested positive for COVID-19, the department announced today. It’s unknown how the deputy sheriffs contracted the coronavirus. They are resting at home and experiencing flu-like symptoms, according to a press release issued by the Sheriff’s Department.
According to the release, the deputy sheriffs began self-quarantine when they experienced flu-like symptoms prior to receiving their test results. The deputies have been off work for a week.
