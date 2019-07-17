High ranking local government officials usually spend five or six years at a post on average. Jeff Mathieu has bucked the trend. By the time he retires later this year, he will have spent 13.5 years at the helm of the city of Big Bear Lake.
Mathieu was hired in July 2006. After 44 years in government, it’s time for a new city manger to lead Big Bear Lake for the next five to 10 years of progress, he says.
Announcing his retirement on
July 15, Mathieu hasn’t set an exact date for his exit, only that it is planned by the end of the year. He says he could not make another five to 10 year commitment, and it’s time to turn over the reins to a new city manger. Mathieu wants the City Council to have time to find his replacement and Mathieu wants time to spend with him or her to provide for a smooth transition. Collaboration, communication and cooperation have been keys to his success, and Mathieu wants to leave behind those key components, he says.
“I’m excited,” Mathieu says about his next chapter, adding there is an element of uncertainty. “I’ve never retired,” Mathieu says.
He’s also excited for what comes next for the city of Big Bear Lake, Mathieu says.
Looking back on the past 13 years, Mathieu says for him it started with the foundation and making sure residents and visitors receive the utmost service from the city. He admits that there was, and is, room for improvement and the criticism was justified.
