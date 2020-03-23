Perhaps you are one of the many who didn’t get to the store in time to stock up on toilet paper. The TP hoarders beat you to it. Now, you’re down to your last roll. What are you going to do?
If you’re one of the lucky ones, perhaps you have a supply of facial tissue, or flushable wipes. Maybe the situation becomes desperate and you resort to rags or socks. That begs the question. What can you flush and what should you throw away in the trash?
It’s really simple, said David Lawrence, general manager of the Big Bear Area Regional Wastewater Agency. Tissue and flushable wipes are like toilet paper — they will disintegrate before the material reaches BBARWA. But there are also unflushable wipes, which go in the trash. Socks and rags will clog the pipe, so that is a big no, too.
Lawrence said you would be surprised to see what ends up down the toilet on a regular basis, not just when there may be drastic measures because of an unnecessary toilet paper shortage.
“We get all kinds of stuff — tennis shoes, underwear, sunglasses, keys,” Lawrence said. “To be honest, the biggest problem isn’t going to be for us, it’s will be for those who flush.”
When material reaches BBARWA, a barr screen keeps large objects from getting into the sewer system. “We just replaced the screen in December after a big grease ball broke it,” Lawrence said. It cost BBARWA — and ultimately ratepayers — $200,000 to replace the screen.
The real problem when flushing those socks, rags, or yes, even underwear, comes on the homeowner’s end of the pipe and could result in a hefty payment to the plumber. “You could have a potential problem on the city and county line,” Lawrence said. And, before you push that lever, remember that a clogged toilet is not a fun time for the housebound family.
Lawrence said he doesn’t understand why people are hoarding toilet paper. The average person uses about one roll a week, he said.
“I’m hoping cooler heads will prevail, and that they will start stocking toilet paper back up on the shelves,” Lawrence said. “There is no reason to hoard toilet paper. I wish I could find a truckload of toilet paper and just hand it out, tell people to come get what you need. Anyway, I’ve heard there’s a run on bidets now.”
All joking aside, Lawrence encourages people to follow the directives given regarding COVID-19. “Stay home, stay safe,” Lawrence said. “We’ve got to flatten out the curve.”
