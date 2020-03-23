Every year, Maggio’s Pizza is the site of a Big Bear High School track team fundraiser. It’s an annual event that takes on new meaning in 2020.
“Next Tuesday we were supposed to have a fundraiser at Maggio’s,” said Big Bear track coach Ron Perkins. “They give us a portion of the money from pizza sales on that day. This year, with all the uncertainty, we don’t need the money. I thought it would be a cool thing to show our support for them this year.”
On Tuesday, March 24, Perkins would like to see people order takeout from Maggio’s. But don’t limit it to Maggio’s, Perkins said. Other restaurants, like Sonora Cantina, host fundraisers for Big Bear sports teams and other high school clubs several times a year. He hopes those who attend those fundraisers each year and those who benefit from those fundraisers will show their support for Big Bear businesses who help fund the programs through the events.
Senior Anthony Forrest, Big Bear’s top-ranked hurdler who is spending his homebound time working out to stay in shape, supports Perkins’ suggestion. “We honestly do have a great community,” Forrest said. “Everyone is so supportive. We are like a little family. We’re not a rich school like so many of the ones down the hill. It is so amazing so many have continued to support us.”
Sonora Cantina and Old Country Inn will deliver for seniors. Takeout is available. Call Sonora at 909-866-8202 or OCI at 909-866-5600. They are closed Monday and Tuesday, March 23 and 24.
Maggio’s is open for takeout or will accept delivery requests only through Big Bear Take Out. Contact Big Bear Take Out at 909-366-9345 or visit www.bigbeartakeout.com. Big Bear Take out offers delivery from Maggio’s Old Country Inn, Wyatt’s Grill & Saloon as well as Stater Bros., Vons, 7/Eleven and Circle K.
“We’re just trying to take care of the people who take care of us year after year,” Perkins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.