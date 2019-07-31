The 10th anniversary Tour de Big Bear is officially a sell-out. For motorists in Big Bear Valley on Saturday, Aug. 3, it means sharing the roads with more than 2,200 cyclists.
Big Bear Cycling Association president Chris Barnes advises motorists to avoid traveling on North Shore Drive Saturday morning and early afternoon. The various courses include North Shore Drive from the Bear Valley Dam to Baldwin Lake Road, Baldwin Lake Road, Shay Road, portions of Big Bear Boulevard, Paradise Way, Division Drive, Moonridge Road and Garstin Drive.
State Route 18 from the Village area of Big Bear to Snow Valley is affected in the early morning hours while State Route 38 at Greenway Drive to Angelus Oaks and back is affected throughout the afternoon.
Village Drive from Pine Knot Avenue to Knickerbocker Road, and Pine Knot Avenue from Village Drive to Cameron Drive, are closed from 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, until 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.
Village Drive, from Pine Knot Avenue to Paine Road, is closed from 6 to
10 a.m. on Saturday.
In addition to bicycles on the roads, there are several intersections where traffic control is in place — at Bear Valley Dam, the entrance to the Big Bear Discovery Center, and along North Shore Drive at Stanfield Cutoff, Division Drive and Paradise Way.
Because parking is at a premium in the Village during the event, the Tour de Big Bear offers a bike valet at the Expo located at Christmas Tree Corner. For more information about the Tour de Big Bear, visit the website
For a more detailed map of the courses, visit www.tourdebigbear.com.
