UPDATE 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29: A medical airship has been requested. Expect delays on Highway 38 near Onyx Summit while a helicopter assists in transporting at least one patient at the three-vehicle traffic collision site.
Emergency personnel have responded to a three-vehicle collision on Highway 38 near Onyx Summit at 8:55 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29.
One vehicle is overturned and at least two male patients have moderate to severe injuries. Motorists should expect delays.
