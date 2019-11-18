A solo car crash on Thrush Drive led to a brush fire in Big Bear Lake on Nov 18. The crash also caused a brief power outage.
The crash was reported at 11:56 a.m. Reports are that the driver was speeding through the parking lot at Snow Summit Resort before losing control and hitting wires that knocked down a power pole. The vehicle caught fire, which spread to surrounding vegetation.
Big Bear Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire and kept it from spreading. One person was injured in the crash.
According to Bear Valley Electric Service, the power was restored by 1 p.m. Areas affected were in the Fox Farm area in Big Bear Lake.
