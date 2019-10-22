Motorists driving along Big Bear Boulevard near Maple Lane Tuesday, Oct. 22, may find the going slow. Bear Valley Electric is installing a new electrical pole and doing vegetation management along the route between Maple Lane and Shore Drive in Big Bear City.
Other areas where Bear Valley Electric crews are working include Vista Lane and Baldwin Lane as well as Wabash Lane in Sugarloaf.
