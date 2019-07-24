A large field of more than 2,100 cyclists is expected for the 10th anniversary Tour de Big Bear Aug. 3. While most roads within the Valley remain open during the event, a few closures or detours are expected in the Village area of Big Bear Lake.
Village Drive from Pine Knot Avenue to Knickerbocker Road, and Pine Knot Avenue from Village Drive to Cameron Drive, are closed from 5 p.m. Aug. 2 until 5 p.m. Aug. 3.
Village Drive, from Pine Knot Avenue to Paine Road, will be closed from 6 to 10 a.m. on Aug. 3.
Other city and county roads as well as portions of state routes 38 and 18 are used for the rides, but will not be closed. Expect possible delays as Citizens Patrol and the California Highway Patrol direct traffic at major intersections and turnarounds including Bear Valley Dam, Snow Valley Resort, the Big Bear Discovery Center, North Shore Drive at Stanfield Cutoff, Division Drive and Paradise Way, Moonridge Road, Zaca Road and at Angelus Oaks.
