School begins Aug. 1 for all Bear Valley Unified School District students including transitional kindergarten.
The program is offered to children who turn 5 years old between SepT. 3 and Dec. 2, 2019. Full day transitional kindergarten sessions are available at Baldwin Lane and Big Bear elementary schools.
Pending space availability and with principal recommendation, a child who turns 5 between Dec. 3, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2020, may enroll in a TK program and start Aug. 1 provided that the superintendent or their designee recommends that the enrollment in a TK program is in the child’s best interest.
For more information, contact Bear Valley Unified School District at 909-866-4631
