Every holiday weekend in Big Bear it seems there is an overload of trash — trash bins, dumpsters and Clean Bear sites. Then there are those who refuse to place their refuse in proper containers and just toss it wherever they happen to be.
So, where should that trash be taken?
Clean Bear sites are located on Big Bear Boulevard across from Big Bear Lake city hall, and on Garstin Drive near the Big Bear Disposal recycling center. These two sites are there for Big Bear Lake residences within the city limits. According to Big Bear Disposal operations manager Chris Costilow, that’s not the only people who use the sites, creating an overload of dumpsters and traffic jams on Garstin Drive on holiday Monday mornings.
“On any given holiday Monday it wasn’t uncommon for traffic to be jammed on Garstin Drive,” Costilow said. “On holiday Mondays the library is closed so we are able to set up two bins and help alleviate the traffic problem. We have our trucks go six to seven times to the Garstin site to clean out all the trash on those Mondays.”
