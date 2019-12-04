Snow canceled the official Big Bear Lake Tree Lighting and Santa’s Grand Entrance on Nov. 29, but there is always a Plan B.
On Monday, Dec. 9, Santa will be in his little red house in the Village from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be entertainment by the Carnegie Kids and the tree will be officially lit to ring in the holiday season in Big Bear Lake.
This is a scaled down version since the main event was canceled due to snow on Thanksgiving, said Erica Stephenson, Big Bear Lake city clerk and administrative services director. The Dec. 9 event will be geared more toward the Big Bear community, she said.
The tree is at Christmas Tree Corner at the intersection of Pine Knot Avenue and Village Drive in Big Bear Lake. Santa’s house is on Village Drive adjacent to the tree.
Santa won’t make a grand entrance on a fire engine, but he and Mrs. Claus will be in their house ready to greet kids of all ages and hear their wishes. The Carnegie Kids will begin entertaining around 7 p.m. followed by some official words from Big Bear Lake Mayor Randall Putz and City Council members. At 8 p.m. the tree will be lit.
Hot chocolate and sweet treats will be available. The entire Valley is invited to join the celebration, sing along with the Carnegie Kids and enjoy a community holiday celebration. The Carnegie Kids include Ely Dawson, Alli Grabe, Millie Nelson, Timothy Brasher, Scarlet Brigham and Delia Haston. The Big Bear student vocalists have been selected as part of the High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall. They will perform in New York City on Feb. 2. But first, they sing for Big Bear.
For more information on the tree lighting, contact Big Bear Lake City Hall at 909-866-5831. For more information on the Carnegie Kids, call Diane Kubeja at 909-800-6523.
