Mason Perry and Tom Bradford submitted applications to be considered for appointment to the Big Bear Municipal Water District board of directors.
Vince Smith officially resigned from the board effective Sept. 19. The board has 60 days from the time of declaring the vacancy to appoint someone to fill the seat or allow the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors make the appointment. A special meeting on Nov. 2 is set to interview the applicants and possibly make the appointment.
Bradford is retired from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The 31-year veteran of the Sheriff's Department retired in August 2016 as captain and commander of the Big Bear Station. He served in a number of departments with the Sheriff's Department, including every level in the Big Bear Station. Bradford recalled at his retirement party that he jumped at the chance to serve in Big Bear in 1986. His father brought him to the Valley as a young boy to fish, Bradford said.
Perry has been working with his father in his consulting business, California Collaborative Solutions. Perry is a former firefighter-paramedic and emergency room employee. Perry is often in the audience at MWD meetings.
In 2018, Perry sought election to the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District board. He was defeated in the election by the incumbents. he did not seek appointment to that board either time earlier this year when vacancies occurred due to resignations.
The MWD board will hold a special meeting Nov. 2 to interview the two applicants. Interviews must take place in open session and any action to appoint one of the applicants to the position must also take place in open session. The meeting begins at 2 p.m.at the MWD office, 40524 Lakeview Drive, Big Bear Lake.
